Shop Hundreds of Deals During Macy's Black Friday Early Access Sale

Black Friday sales no longer begin on the day after Thanksgiving, and Macy's is the latest retailer to kickstart a long list of "early access" Black Friday deals. As of today, you can save across a variety of categories such as home, kitchen, apparel and more with deals going as low as $10 or even less. Each week Macy's will rotate its deals, so if you're interested in what's on sale this week, now's the time to get everything you want while you still can.
The $10-and-under products range from kitchen appliances such as this Bella mini waffle maker for $10 (save $10) to this Cra-Z-Art Softeedough Super play shop for $8 that gives your kids hours of fun. If you're shopping for winter gear, you can even get a kid this Minecraft hat and gloves set for $10 (save $15).
In the $20-and-under category, you'll come across more clothing as well as kitchen appliances, home and beauty from trusted brands. Need a simple Cuisinart set? This 10-piece Seaside ceramic-coated knife set is $14 (save $26). This Kitchinox Alton Bay Satin service for four is $15 (save $30). And beauty products such as bareMinerals' poreless exfoliating essence is $17, while Wella's FusionPlex intense repair shampoo is $20.
Finally, the $30-and-under section has higher-priced products that offer nice discounts. For example, this First Aid Beauty two-piece Ultra Repair cream cranberry pomegranate set is $27. An Art & Cook glass electric tea kettle with an infuser that's usually $50 is now $25, while this nonstick 13-piece cookware set by Tools of the Trade is $30, saving you $90. Plus, if you need a basic set of bakeware, you can get an Anchor Hocking 15-piece set for $25 (save $47).
