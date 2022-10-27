Shop Huge 1-Day Discounts On a Selection of Refurb Samsung Smartphones

If you've shopped for a new smartphone lately, you've probably seen how steep the prices can be. If you don't want to shell out the cash for the latest model, there are other options that can save you hundreds. Refurbished devices are much cheaper than buying something new.

Right now, Woot has a large selection of refurbished Samsung phones on sale starting at just $82. There are even some of Samsung's latest models available, like the powerful Galaxy S22 Ultra, which hit shelves earlier this year. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and some models have already sold out. We'd recommend placing your order soon if there's a specific phone you're hoping to grab at this sale.

There are many models available in this sale at a variety of prices. If you're looking for the most advanced model available, you'll want to go with the , one of our favorite phones for 2022. It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, 8K video capture and a built-in S Pen stylus, and right now you can pick it up for just $733, saving you over $400 compared to this list price. This sale is also a great chance to snag the now-discontinued , which offers a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 128GB of storage and a powerful 64-megapixel camera that can capture 8K video footage, all for $293. Or splurge for the , with a 6.9-inch screen, for $452.

You can also shop all models of last year's Galaxy S21 on sale right now. The base model is on sale for $299 and gives you a 6.2-inch display and either 128GB or 256GB of storage, with both selling for the same price. Or you can upgrade to the , which features a 6.7-inch screen, either 128GB or 256GB of storage and is on sale starting at $342 right now. And for an even larger 6.8-inch screen, you can upgrade to the 128GB model of the for $439, or grab the 256GB model for $488. There's also the , which you can grab for $305.

One of our favorite budget phones for this year is the Galaxy A53. While that one isn't part of this sale, you can get its predecessor, the , for $190. The 2019 is also available starting at $212. Both are solid budget-friendly options for the average user.

If you're looking to spend less and just need to replace your phone without insisting on the latest specs, check out the . It's available for $177 if you want the unlocked model. And for basic texting and calling, the absolute most affordable model you'll find at this sale is the , which you can grab for just $82 right now.

There are lots of other Samsung phones available, so be sure and shop the to find the right fit for you. Keep in mind that each phone has been rated S&D, or scratch and dent, which indicates that while all phones have undergone testing and are in full working condition, they do show moderate wear and tear and have some cosmetic blemishes. But if dings and scrapes don't bother you, this is an excellent opportunity to upgrade your phone on a tight budget. Your purchase is also backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case.