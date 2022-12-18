Shop Great Gifts for Outdoor Enthusiasts With Up to 43% Off Solo Stove Fire Pits and More

While winter weather is keeping most of us stuck inside for the moment, sunny skies and clear trails will be back before you know it. And if you've got an outdoor enthusiast with big plans for next season on your gift list this year, we've got a bargain you won't want to miss. Solo Stove makes some of our favorite fire pits on the market, and right now, you can snag one at a discount. Amazon is currently offering up to 43% off the compact Ranger 2.0 fire pit and select attachements, as well as Solo Stove's . There's no set expiration on these deals, so there's no guaranteeing how long they'll be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner than later if you don't want to miss out.

The Solo Stove Ranger is a smaller version of the Bonfire that was features on our list of the best fire pits for 2022, but features the same efficient design. It has double walls and a perforated base that allows for increased airflow to help your fire burn hotter, which means it produces less smoke and burns all the wood to ash for an easy clean-up. The has a 15-inch diameter and weighs in at around 16 pounds, which makes it great for both small backyards and RV or car camping trips. Right now, you can pick it up for $200, which saves your $150 compared with the usual price.

And if you want to make the most of this handy Ranger fire pit, there are some accessories you can pick up on sale as well. This prevents sparks and embers from escaping, without blocking the heat, and comes with two hook tools for easy removal. You can snag it for $82, saving you $58. And if you're going to have a lot of people huddling round this fire pit, you can pick up this , which traps and redirects heat so that everyone can enjoy the warmth. Right now, it's on sale for $97, which saves you $33.

And if you're shopping for a backyard gourmand, you may want to consider this . It comes with a convenient gas burner, as well as a wood-burning assembly so you've got your choice of fuel. Made of durable 304 stainless steel, it can handle temperatures of up to 800 degrees Fahrenheit, and it weighs in at just over 30 pounds so you can easily move it as needed. It even comes with a cordierite pizza stone for that crispy and flaky restaurant-style crust. It's currently $150 off, dropping the price down to $550.