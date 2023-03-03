Shop Great Deals on Surface, Xbox and More at Microsoft Now

You're probably familiar with Microsoft's line of first-party Surface and Xbox products, but you might be less in-the-know when it comes to deals on its hardware. Microsoft runs offering you direct savings on some of the most recent devices from the company. Right now, for example, Microsoft is taking as much as $400 off select Surface Laptop 4 configurations or as much as $60 off its all-digital Xbox Series S.

If you're in the market for an upgraded laptop, tablet or hybrid, now's a great time to bag a new Surface device. The Surface Laptop 4 from 2021 is on sale with regular prices there with both 13.5-inch and 15-inch configurations seeing steep discounts. Though it's not on the cutting edge tech-wise, it's a solid entry-level laptop from $600 and includes a touchscreen display. Microsoft's hybrid device, the Surface Laptop Studio, is also select configurations. Targeted at creators and gamers, the Laptop Studio's distinguishing feature is its three-position 120Hz display that can be angled or laid flat over the keyboard for added versatility.

For a more pure tablet experience, you could go for the Surface Pro 8, also from 2021, with . With a 13-inch touchscreen, signature kickstand and Windows 11 support, you can use this device to get work done on the go. If you want, you can pair it with Microsoft's Surface Pro Signature Keyboard and Surface Slim Pen 2 to turn it into a complete workstation.

If gaming is more your focus, you can on the Xbox Series S. It's already the cheapest current-generation game console on the market and offers many features of the more expensive Xbox Series X like fast SSD storage, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, plus 4K media streaming. While the Series S plays at 1440p instead of true 4K resolution, it probably won't matter to most casual gamers.

Other promotions at Microsoft include refurb Xbox Series X discounts, a free keyboard with Surface Pro 9 purchases and various computer accessory deals.