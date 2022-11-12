Student Loan Debt Relief on Hold Veterans Day Deals 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Review HomePod Mini Deal Early Black Friday Deals Polar's Ignite 3 Watch RSV Surge Thermostat Settings
Shop Early Black Friday Sales at Garmin

Save on Garmin smartwatches, fitness trackers, GPS navigators, cycling accessories and much more.
Early Black Friday deals have hit a ton of retailers, and right now Garmin has a number of smartwatches, fitness trackers, GPS navigators, cycling accessories and more marked down right now.

There are a ton of deals included in this sale, so we went through an highlighted a few of the best deals below. But be sure and check out the entire selection of Garmin products that are currently discounted.
Garmin Epix 2: $800

Save: $100

One of our picks for best smartwatches of the year, the Garmin Epix 2 is a great smartwatch for athletes. This 2nd-gen Epix has a tough titanium construction and a bright AMOLED display. This smartwatch has a ton of features including extensive mapping capabilities. It also has an impressive battery life, lasting almost a week per charge under regular conditions. Note that this smartwatch does not have LTE capabilities or an ECG app, so if you need those features, you might want to consider a different option.

Fenix 7 Solar Edition: $700

Save $100

The Solar Edition of the Fenix 7 has a scratch-resistant sapphire face and solar charging capabilities to extend the battery life between charges. For example, this device gets up to 18 days of battery life in smartwatch mode with an additional 4 days when solar charging and up to 57 hours of battery life in GPS mode with an additional 16 hours when solar charging. This rugged sports watch has a 1.3-inch touchscreen and a 47mm case and it is thermal-, shock- and water-resistant. It also has advanced training features, sports apps, health and wellness monitoring sensors and more. 

Vivoactive 4/4S: $180

Save $170

Both the 40mm and the 45mm configurations are available at $180 right now, so it just comes down to preference. This watch has preloaded sports apps, allows you to pay from your watch and download music to the watch and has a ton of health tracking features (though it does lack some of the heart-monitoring tech available on other models). You can get up to 8 days of battery life on a single charge, too, depending on usage.

Edge 530 Performance GPS cycling computer: $250

Save $50

This mapping GPS allows you to see your stats, track your performance and strive to beat your best time. The 66mm display is easy to read and it gives plenty of insight into how your body responds to training. If you have an e-bike, there are features that show the status if it's compatible. And you can track pretty long rides, getting up to 20 hours of riding per charge.

Striker 4 with dual-beam transducer: $140

Save $20

This combination GPS and fish-finder helps you navigate the waters, and even mark important locations like hot spots, docks and loading ramps. It uses a Garmin Chirp transducer (77/200kHz) that provides a visibly higher level of clarity and detail for fish and structure than traditional models. It makes a great gift for fishing enthusiasts. 

Other Garmin deals worth checking out:

Read more: How to Buy a Smartwatch or Fitness Tracker

Monitor fitness goals without breaking the bank.

We’ll help you find the best deal on your next smartwatch or fitness tracker.