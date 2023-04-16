Shop Deals on Power Tools, Smart Home Devices and More at Woot

Now that winter is officially over, it's time to get a jump on all those summer projects around the house. And whether you're putting in a new deck or just hanging some new shelves in the garage, you'll need the right tools to get the job done right. And right now, you can grab some for less at Woot. The online retailer is currently offering up to 63% off tools and equipment from Black & Decker, Sun Joe and more. These deals are available until April 21, but Woot has a limited supply available, and some items have already sold out. We'd recommend you get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There's a wide assortment of different tools and supplies you can pick up for less at this sale. If you've got some big jobs to tackle, you can save on power tools like this . It comes with a cordless 20V Matrix power unit with a drill and sander attachment, as well as a 20V battery, charger and storage case for $70, saving you $30 compared with the usual price. There are also plenty of manual tools to help you handle smaller jobs, like this on sale for $16 ($9 off), or this that you can grab for $35 ($25 off). You can even pick up some smart devices to upgrade your home, like this that's $8 off, dropping the price down to $15, or this refurbished that you can snag for $100, $120 less than the list price.