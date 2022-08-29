Shop Big Savings On Major Appliances During Best Buy's Labor Day Sale

Been waiting for the right time to pull the trigger on a new dishwasher, refrigerator or other major appliance? With Labor Day just around the corner, now is the time to buy. The first weekend in September typically brings big savings on a variety of home goods, and this year doesn't look like an exception. Best Buy has already begun rolling out tons of deals on ovens, washing machines and other major appliances that you can shop right now. These deals are only available through Sep. 14, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these discounts.

You can shop the entire sale selection at the link above. But to help you make the most of this sale, we've rounded up some of the best bargains available below. And for even more savings, be sure to check out our round-up of all the best Labor Day deals and sales to shop this season.

LG This midrange LG fridge was named our favorite model overall for 2022, and right now you can snag it at a bargain. It features 25 cubic feet of storage space, a multi-air flow system to provide even cooling and a fingerprint and smudge-resistant finish that makes cleaning it a breeze. It's available for purchase now, but just note that it's currently backordered, and isn't expected to arrive until October.

Whirlpool/CNET This Whirlpool made it's way onto our list of the best dishwashers for 2022 as our favorite budget model, and right now you can pick it up for even less. It's 24 inches tall, giving it enough space to accommodate up to 14 place settings, and runs at just 55 dBa, so it won't be a major nuisance when you're trying to relax after a meal. It's also Energy Star certified, which helps you save money on your utilities every month.

LG Another one of our favorites, we named this LG front-load model the best washing machine of its kind for 2022. It boasts 4.5 cubic feet of space so you can do more laundry with fewer loads, and it uses six different wash motions to help get clothes cleaner. It also features a fully stainless steel tub that will never rust, chip or crack, and is equipped with a TrueBalance antivibration system to help reduce noise.