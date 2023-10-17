Shop Big Savings on New and Refurb Amazon Devices Right Now at Woot

From speakers to thermostats, Amazon makes some of our favorite smart home appliances on the market. And if you're looking to add some to your home's network, we've got some deals you won't want to miss. Woot is currently having a big sale on new and refurbished Amazon devices where you can save on speakers, displays, tablets, TVs, security cameras and much more. The sale is set to run through the end of the year, but some items have already sold out, so if you see something you want, we'd recommend grabbing it sooner rather than later.

If you don't mind a few dings and scratches, used items are often much cheaper than new. For example, right now you can get your hands on a used Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K smart TV with built-in microphones and Alexa, so you can launch and control your TV with just your voice. Only the 55-inch model is left in stock, and you can pick it up for $270 right now. Or, if you're looking for a smaller and more affordable model, you can grab a 43-inch Fire TV 4-Series for just $180.

Or you can snag yourself a convenient smart display at a serious discount. The first-gen Echo Show 8 is available in new condition for just $50 ($80 off the usual price), or you can pick up a refurbished model for just $35. The 8-inch HD display is great for streaming shows and movies, video chatting with loved ones and even doubles as a digital picture frame.

Or, if you're just looking for easy hands-free access to Alexa, there are plenty of smart speakers to choose from as well. If you don't mind older models, you can pick up the second-gen Echo for just $25. Or, you can upgrade to the second-gen Echo Plus for $55. Or, if you'd prefer a newer model, you can snag the fourth-gen Echo Dot from 2020 for just $19. They allow you to control any other Alexa-enabled smart devices on your home network using just the sound of your voice, and stream music from all your favorite apps with a personalized equalizer. And you can add Alexa to your car for just $10 with the first-gen Echo Auto.

For those of you who want to get a little peace of mind around your home, you can check out some of the security cameras from Ring or Blink, including both indoor and outdoor models with prices starting at just $15. Plus, plenty of deals on helpful smart home devices like plugs and thermostats. Be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Woot while you can, and check out the other smart home deals we've rounded up if you want to see what else is out there.