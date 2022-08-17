Shop Big Discounts On Glorious and Altec Lansing Gaming Gear at Woot

Much like in-game gear, the equipment you use for gaming can have a big impact on your performance. For PC gamers, a proper gaming keyboard or mouse can be the difference between sweet victory and crushing defeat, and right now you can snag one at a discount. Woot is currently offering up to 76% off select Glorious and Altec Lansing mice, keyboards and other gaming accessories that can help make you a far more formidable opponent. This sale runs from now until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on Aug. 19, so be sure to get your order in before then.
There's quite a few different pieces of gear on sale right now, including a standouts. The Glorious Model O is our favorite budget-friendly gaming mouse on the market, and right now you can pick it up for even less. It's currently on sale for just $55, $25 off its usual price. It's lightweight at just 69 grams, boasts a battery life of up to 71 hours and can be used both wired and wirelessly. If you don't want to spend quite that much, there the wired-only Model O Minus is also on sale for just $33, $17 off the usual price.
If you're in the market for a new keyboard, this is a chance to snag one of our favorites of the year at a discount. The Glorious Modular Mechanical Keyboard, or GMMK, is a full-size fully-customizable gaming keyboard that claimed a top spot on our list of the best gaming keyboards for 2022. It's a wired keyboard and features hot swap switch sockets as well as RGB backlighting, and it's on sale for just $61 right now
There's plenty more on sale as well, including gaming headsets, microphones, keycap sets, keyboard switches and more. So be grab everything you need to upgrade your gaming setup while its on sale.