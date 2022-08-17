Shop Big Discounts On Glorious and Altec Lansing Gaming Gear at Woot

Much like in-game gear, the equipment you use for gaming can have a big impact on your performance. For PC gamers, a proper gaming keyboard or mouse can be the difference between sweet victory and crushing defeat, and right now you can snag one at a discount. Woot is currently offering up to 76% off select Glorious and Altec Lansing mice, keyboards and other gaming accessories that can help make you a far more formidable opponent. This sale runs from now until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on Aug. 19, so be sure to get your order in before then.

There's quite a few different pieces of gear on sale right now, including a standouts. The is our favorite budget-friendly gaming mouse on the market, and right now you can pick it up for even less. It's currently on sale for just $55, $25 off its usual price. It's lightweight at just 69 grams, boasts a battery life of up to 71 hours and can be used both wired and wirelessly. If you don't want to spend quite that much, there the wired-only is also on sale for just $33, $17 off the usual price.

If you're in the market for a new keyboard, this is a chance to snag one of our favorites of the year at a discount. The , or GMMK, is a full-size fully-customizable gaming keyboard that claimed a top spot on our list of the best gaming keyboards for 2022. It's a wired keyboard and features hot swap switch sockets as well as RGB backlighting, and it's on sale for just $61 right now

There's plenty more on sale as well, including , , , and more. So be grab everything you need to upgrade your gaming setup while its on sale.