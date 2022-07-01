Shop a Selection of Refurb Samsung Smartphones Starting at Just $125

Looking for a "new" smartphone, but don't actually want to pay for a new phone? Don't worry, there's a huge market out there for older refurbished models, and you can save hundreds compared with buying new from a carrier or retailer.

Woot has a selection of older on sale starting at just $125. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on July 4 while supplies last, and some models have already sold out, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.

All the phones at this sale have been rated as "scratch and dent"-grade refurbs. According to Woot, that means that they may exhibit signs of regular wear and tear, but have been tested and ensured to be in full working condition.

There are a few different phones you can get from this sale, but the most advanced are the and the . Yes, those two phones are one or two generations old, respectively (read CNET's review of the Galaxy S22), but these powerful Samsung models still boast some impressive specs. Each phone supports 5G connectivity, but the S21 Plus features a 6.7-inch display and the S20 Ultra features a slightly larger 6.9-inch display. Both displays are Infinity-O, which means the full-frontal screen is nearly bezelless. You can snag the S21 Plus with 256GB of storage for $595. The S20 Ultra has 512GB of storage, as well as the ability to add up to 1TB more with a microSD card, and it's just $645.

If you're after a more affordable option, the budget-friendly is also on sale. It has a slightly smaller 6.5-inch screen and less powerful hardware, and is on sale for $320 right now.

This sale is also a rare opportunity to get your hands on a now-discontinued Galaxy Note, the phone that was replaced by the new S22 Ultra. The , which was originally released in 2019, is on sale for as low as $260 and features a 6.3-inch AMOLED Plus display, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. There are options with more storage, but the price increases as well. The is also available for $330. This is a great chance to get your hands on a Galaxy Note, a device that's getting harder to come by every day.

There are some even older models available as well, stretching all the way back to the which was released in 2017. Just note, however, that these older devices are no longer supported by Samsung and will not receive any security updates, so you're really getting what you pay for with these.