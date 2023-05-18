Shop 30% Savings on Ceramic Cookware Sitewide at Xtrema's VIP Sale

Any chef worth their salt knows that your food is only as good as your equipment. And if your cookware is looking a little worse for wear, now's a great time to upgrade at Xterma's VIP friends and family sale. You can save 30% on ceramic pots, pans and more sitewide, and you'll get a free $50 gift card (for future purchases) with any order over $150. Plus, the first 300 orders over $350 will get a free mystery gift bag ($120 value) with the purchase. This sale runs from now until Sunday, May 21, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

To get access to this "exclusive" sale, you just need to use the code VIPFF. From there, you can shop discounts sitewide on Xtrema's wide selection of ceramic pots, pans, bakeware and accessories. If your kitchen needs a new workhorse, you can pick up this 11-inch skillet for $140, which is $60 off the usual price. It's an extremely versatile piece of equipment, and is perfect for just about everything from frying to searing and even baking in the oven. Or, if you like to cook for a crowd, you can snag this 10-quart Dutch oven, which is great for stocks, soups, curries and even baking bread. It's on sale for $266, which saves you $114 compared to the usual price. And if you want to replace all your cookware, you can pick up this 12-piece Versa set for $420, $180 off the usual price. It includes three different stock pots and lids, a 10-inch Versa pan with a lid and four pot holders specifically designed for Xtrema cookware.

All of Xtrema's cookware is 100% ceramic, so it's completely free of any chemicals, toxins and synthetic coatings. It's also durable and resistant to chips, scratches and stains, and is safe to use in the oven, microwave, BBQ, freezer and dishwasher.