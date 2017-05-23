Shark Mania Board Game for $10 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Spin Master Games Shark Mania Board Game for $9.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from last May and the lowest price we could find by a buck. In this game, players try to escape Shark island while collecting as many gold coins as possible.
