Several of Anker's Nebula Projectors Are Back on Sale With Up to $480 Off

If you've got a blank wall just begging to be turned into a big-screen TV, is for you. These are some of the biggest discounts we've seen at Nebula's Amazon store with as much as $480 off its projectors.

Most of these models are self-contained units with built-in speakers and batteries to allow for portability. With Android on board, you can load these projectors up with streaming apps, or you can plug in a Fire TV Stick or Roku streamer on models with HDMI inputs.

Nebula Anker makes some great small projectors and right now you can save on its Nebula Astro mini portable projector with this $80 direct price drop. This portable projector has a built-in battery that lasts for up to 2.5 hours and the ability to display a picture up to 100 inches. You can connect to it via the built-in HDMI or USB-C port, or use Bluetooth connection to wirelessly stream content from your phone or tablet to it. Your phone can be used as a remote, and it runs a modified version of Android, which gives you access to all of your favorite streaming apps: Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime and more.

Nebula The Anker Nebula Capsule is smaller than a can of soda, but can create a big image. It's not the brightest or loudest, but for something that can fit in your pocket it's great. Right now, it is discounted to $222 which is a match for its steepest ever direct price drop.

Nebula The Mars II Pro takes top spot on our list of the best portable projectors thanks to its light output, overall image quality, ease of use and affordable price. While a little bigger than the cheaper alternatives, its built-in 12,500-mAh battery is good for about 3.5 hours so it can see out a feature-length film with ease and you can download content to its 8GB internal memory for offline watching. Read our Anker Nebula Mars II Pro review.

Nebula The Cosmos Max is an excellent choice for a home theater projector. It's a 4K HDR projector with 360-degree Dolby Digital speakers, Android 9.0 and 1,500 lumens of brightness. You can adjust the image size up to 150 inches. It even converts non-HDR content. You can get close to $500 off the Cosmos Max projector, which is the lowest we've ever seen it go.

Nebula If you're looking for the powerhouse of the Nebula family, check out the Cosmos Laser 4K projector. It usually lists for $2,200, an on-page coupon scores you $200 off meaning you can snag this 2,400-lumen setup at close to 10% off. It can analyze your room and automatically fit the screen to your space without any decor or furniture blocking the picture. It also features Android TV 10 and has powerful dual 10-watt speakers and 5-watt tweeters for immersive sound.

