Several of Anker's Nebula Projectors Are Back on Sale With Up to $300 Off

If you've got a blank wall just begging to be turned into a big-screen TV, is for you. We saw a bunch of Nebula products fall in price for Prime Day and many of those low prices have returned at its Amazon store with as much as $300 off its projectors.

Most of these models are self-contained units with built-in speakers and batteries to allow for portability. With Android on board, you can load these projectors up with streaming apps, or you can plug in a Fire TV Stick or Roku streamer on models with HDMI inputs.

Nebula Anker makes some great small projectors and right now you can save on its Nebula Astro mini portable projector with this $80 direct price drop. This portable projector has a built-in battery that lasts for up to 2.5 hours and the ability to display a picture up to 100 inches. You can connect to it via the built-in HDMI or USB-C port, or use Bluetooth connection to wirelessly stream content from your phone or tablet to it. Your phone can be used as a remote, and it runs a modified version of Android, which gives you access to all of your favorite streaming apps: Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime and more.

Nebula The Capsule II resembles a soda can -- one that produces a 720p image as large as 100 inches. It supports USB-C charging and offers the same 1-second autofocus as the Mars II. Plus, you get the much-improved Android 9.0 UI (aka Android TV, now to be known as Google TV) instead of Android 7.1. Among other things, that adds support for Chromecast and voice controls.

Nebula The Mars II Pro takes top spot on our list of the best portable projectors thanks to its light output, overall image quality, ease of use and affordable price. While a little bigger than the cheaper alternatives, its built-in 12,500-mAh battery is good for about 3.5 hours so it can see out a feature-length film with ease and you can download content to its 8GB internal memory for offline watching. Read our Anker Nebula Mars II Pro review.

Nebula The Cosmos Max is an excellent choice for a home theater projector. It's a 4K HDR projector with 360-degree Dolby Digital speakers, Android 9.0 and 1,500 lumens of brightness. You can adjust the image size up to 150 inches. It even converts non-HDR content. You can get $300 off the Cosmos Max projector, which is a match for its Prime Day deal.

Nebula If you're looking for the powerhouse of the Nebula family, check out the Cosmos Laser 4K projector. It usually lists for $2,200, but with Prime membership you can save $220 and snag this 2,400-lumen setup at 10% off. It can analyze your room and automatically fit the screen to your space without any decor or furniture blocking the picture. It also features Android TV 10 and has powerful dual 10-watt speakers and 5-watt tweeters for immersive sound.

