Settlers of Catan 5th Ed. w/ Rivals for Catan for $41 + free shipping

Barnes & Noble offers The Settlers of Catan 5th Edition Board Game bundled with The Rivals for Catan Card Game for $51.67. (Add both items to cart to see this price.) Coupon code "GIFTED" cuts that to $41.34. With free shipping, that's $12 under the lowest price we could find for these items purchased separately elsewhere. (For further comparison, we saw Settlers of Catan alone for $26 last April.) Settlers of Catan is designed for three to four players, and Rivals for Catan is designed for two players. Deal ends December 15.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!