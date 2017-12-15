Settlers of Catan 5th Ed. w/ Rivals for Catan for $41 + free shipping

Barnes & Noble offers The Settlers of Catan 5th Edition Board Game bundled with The Rivals for Catan Card Game for $51.67. (Add both items to cart to see this price.) Coupon code "GIFTED" cuts that to $41.34. With free shipping, that's $12 under the lowest price we could find for these items purchased separately elsewhere. (For further comparison, we saw Settlers of Catan alone for $26 last April.) Settlers of Catan is designed for three to four players, and Rivals for Catan is designed for two players. Deal ends December 15.