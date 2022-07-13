Set the Scene With Up to 43% Off Smart Lighting for Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

No matter what your style is, smart lighting can help create the perfect ambiance in your home. Through light strips, lamps, wall lighting and more, you can customize your space to be exactly what you want and set the mood for any occasion from calming hues before bed to a light show synced with music while entertaining.

For Prime Day 2022, Amazon has that can set the scene for your home for up to 43% off.

We've highlighted a few of the best deals for Govee smart lighting below to help you build customizable spaces for less.

Govee These hexagon-shaped wall lights are a creative way to add fun decor to your space. You can use the app to make adjustments or just your voice to adjust colors, brightness and effects.

Govee This minimalist floor lamp offers 58 dynamic scene modes. Not only does it create ambiance in the corner of your room (or anywhere you decide), but it also syncs with music to make your gaming, movie or party experience truly immersive.

Govee These light bars are versatile and can lie flat, stand upright or be mounted behind your TV or monitor. They feature segmented control and can be synced with sound, scheduled in advance or simply customized when you want with either the app or your voice.

