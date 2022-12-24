Serve Up Delicious Meals With a $100 DoorDash Gift Card for Just $80

There are likely a lot of foodies in your life spending money on takeout. This is for a good reason; takeout is delicious, plus they don't have to cook. But ordering takeout is often costly if they're not careful with spending. With this DoorDash gift card from Best Buy however, you can come in and save the day (or their dinner).

Right now, you can purchase a , saving you $20. This gift card is a digital download that comes with instructions on how to redeem the card after purchase.

But before you buy this gift card, you'll need to make sure you have a Best Buy account. Also, this digital download is only valid in the U.S., and you can only buy one card.

That said, once you give this card to someone, they'll have access to over 300,000 restaurants where they can purchase breakfast, lunch or dinner without spending their own money.

So, if you want to give the gift of food easily this Christmas, head over to today.