Deals

Sephora Labor Day Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Select Beauty Products Now

Here's your chance to grab eyeshadow, skin care and other essentials at a discount.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
2 min read
Lipstick, body gloss and eye shadow on a pink background
Sephora

You didn't think Sephora would skip Labor Day sales, did you? One of my favorite beauty retailers, Sephora, is kicking off its Labor Day sale with up to 50% off beauty must-haves from skin care to makeup through Sept. 5. And when you use the code FREESHIP, everything you buy will be shipped for free.

The way this offer works is simple. You can shop for all your beauty needs in-store and online. Besides free shipping, there are options for same-day delivery, buy online, pick up in-store and even curbside pick up. 

See it

Obviously, if you're an avid shopper at Sephora, you already have your eyes on specific products. Of the 190 products on sale, you'll find better deals in the makeup section given the amount and variety available. 

Products such as Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Divine blush duo for $31 (save $13), for example, is an option for aLabor Day sales high-quality blush. There's also this Rare Beauty lip souffle matte lip cream duo for $14 and a Natasha Denona sunset eyeshadow palette for $65 (save $64) with 15 colors with a summery shimmer vibe. Pretty much everything you need to get started with a makeup collection is here on sale.

For skin care options, you can check out Biossance the sunshine set, which is a $59 four-piece bundle in partnership with Reese Witherspoon that has a lip balm, vitamin c rose oil, sheer mineral sunscreen and a travel case. If you want something more affordable from the brand, there's always this Biossance fresh start set for $25 (save $10). And there's other skin care items up for grabs from Clinique, Mario Badescu and Sephora's own line.

The rest of the sale are gift sets, mini-size products and fragrances. And although this deal is for select products rather than everything on the site, there's enough to shop for to fit your needs. Take advantage of this Labor Day deal by heading over to Sephora today.

