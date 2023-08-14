Sennheiser's Top-Notch Momentum 3 Earbuds Are $130 Off at Amazon

You don't need a bulky pair of over-ear headphones to get premium sound. These Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds earned a spot on our list of the best headphones overall thanks to their top-notch sound and impressive noise-canceling capabilities. And while they're certainly not cheap at full price, right now you can snag a pair at a serious discount. Amazon currently has white and graphite models on sale for just $150, which saves you a whopping $130 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration for this deal, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

These Sennheiser earbuds are packed full of advanced hardware and features that make them one of the most competitive pairs you'll find at this price. They're equipped with 7mm TrueResponse transducers and support aptX Adaptive codec audio for stunning, premium sound quality. CNET's headphone expert David Carnoy, in his review last year, found them "tonally really pleasant to listen to, with smooth yet lively sound with nice detail. They work well with a variety of music genres and I didn't experience any listening fatigue even over longer sessions."

They also boast top-of-the-line adaptive noise canceling that automatically adjusts to the environmental noise around you, and have a transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. Plus, you can personalize your listening experience using the equalizer in the companion app. They're also protected against splashing with an IPX4 resistance rating, and boast an impressive 28-hour battery life for all-day listening.

