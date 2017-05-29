  • CNET
  Self-Balancing HoverBoard w/Bluetooth Speaker for $152 + free shipping

Ending today, Dura Powers via eBay offers the Self-Balancing HoverBoard in several colors for $189.99. Apply coupon code "P20MEMDAY" and check out with PayPal to drop it to $151.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $26. This UL-certified scooter features a Bluetooth speaker, 2- to 3-hour charge time, and maximum load of 220 lbs.

Note: This coupon can only be used once per PayPal account within a single transaction.

