Self Balancing Horizontal Electric Scooter for $180 + free shipping

BuyDig via eBay offers the Self Balancing Horizontal Electric Scooter in several colors for $179.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $320. It features two 350-watt motors, 6.5" tires, built-in LED lighting, 220-lb. capacity, and a 6.2 mph max speed. It charges in two to three hours for up to 12 miles of ride time.