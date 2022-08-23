Select Skincare at Ulta Is Now Buy One, Get One 40% Off

Does your skin feel like it needs a bit of a hydration boost? Or maybe some lift and firmness? Considering some targeted treatment for dark spots or acne? Now until Aug. 27, Ulta is having a Buy One, Get One 40% Off sale on dozens of skincare products from Neutrogena, ROC and La Roche-Posay.

This is a great time to stock up on cleansers from Neutrogena like the ($11, or $17.60 for two with this deal). I use this eye makeup remover anytime I'm wearing eyeliner and mascara. It tackles even the longest-lasting waterproof eye makeup without leaving the sensitive skin around your eyes feeling dry. Neutrogena's line of Hydroboost products is designed to give your skin extra moisture even on the driest days, so having these products ahead of wintertime will save your skin in the long run.

La Roche-Posay has a full line of skincare products, but only its acne treatments are available for this sale. Still, the brand has gentle and effective skincare that will help anyone struggling to contain their acne. Some include benzoyl peroxide, which is highly effective against acne. Others include , which helps your skin maintain its tone and elasticity.

If you want a retinol boost, ROC has over a dozen products in this sale, starting at just $12. You can grab some eye cream for $25 and pair it with a daily hydration cream for a total of $43 (save $10). Other products include , , and .