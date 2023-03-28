Select Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitors Are Discounted by Up to $450

If you're serious about gaming, you ought to have a monitor that can do your games justice. Not only do you want a picture that allows titles to look great and feel immersive, but you also need the screen to be responsive enough that it's not going to throw you off your game.

For a limited time, Samsung is discounting an array of gaming monitors at its site so you can upgrade your setup for less. The sale offers 15% off select Odyssey monitors with promo code ODYSSEY15. That means as much as $450 in savings is up for grabs -- with sizes ranging from 27 to 55 inches included.

Notable deals include:

(save $450)



(save $233)

(save $225)

(save $120)

The monitors on sale include some premium features like OLED or Mini LED panels, 4K resolution, curved screens and more. Other gaming-specific features include Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, 240Hz refresh rates and speedy response times as low as 0.03 milliseconds.

The deals are slated to expire on Thursday, March 30, so you don't have long to secure these discounts.

