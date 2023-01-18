Select Nest Devices Are Up to 50% Off Right Now at Best Buy

Smart home devices have become wildly popular over the last few years thanks to how convenient they make little everyday tasks -- for example, some devices can help you build a shopping list, check the weather or streaming your favorite content, often through hands-free voice commands. Best Buy has select Google Nest smart speakers and displays available at now through Jan. 20. If you've been holding out for a good deal (or just want to add another device to your existing system), now is a great time to take the plunge.

Our current pick for best smart display overall is the second-gen Google Nest Hub. This smart display has a 7-inch screen and has built-in Google Assistant to help you control your other smart devices and navigate your day with reminders, schedules and even weather updates. With many useful features, including hands-free control with Quick Gestures, a bigger base than the previous-gen model and even the ability to set up Sleep Sensing, you get more bang for your buck with a $40 discount, bringing the price of down to just $60 right now.

If you want all the bells and whistles, you might want to consider the Nest Hub Max smart display. It's also marked down by $40, but it's going to run you a little more, with the discount . It has a 10-inch screen and since it's equipped with a 6.5-megapixel camera, you can also use it to make video calls. Plus, the stereo system upgrade offers solid sound quality over other models.

And if you're looking to outfit your home with smart speakers, Best Buy has you covered there as well. Grab a second-gen Nest Mini for $25. That's a off the usual price. It's our favorite budget smart speaker. The Nest Mini also has Google Assistant-enabled voice commands, but comes equipped with intercom functionality, stereo pairing with multiple devices and more. The sound quality is pretty good, too. Or snag the larger Nest Audio smart speaker. The 7-inch model has a 19mm tweeter for high frequency coverage and clear vocals, as well as a 75mm midwoofer for bass and boasts good channel separation in stereo pair. At $25 off, you can .

