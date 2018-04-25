Seedling Parker the Augmented Reality Bear for $45 + free shipping

As one of its daily deals, Best Buy via eBay offers the Seedling Parker the Augmented Reality Bear for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $15 under the lowest price we could find elsewhere. It interacts with your smartphone or tablet, activating augmented reality effects that allow your kids to solve puzzles and play games. Click here for more information on this award-winning and well-reviewed interactive plush. Deal ends today.



Looking for some additional accessories? Best Buy via eBay also offers this Seedling Parker Bedtime Kit for $29.99 with free shipping.