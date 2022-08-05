Best VPNs Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold Wish List National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement Ecobee vs. Nest Thermostat Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Review $50 Off Google Pixel 6A Best Chef's Knife
See Your Savings Grow With AeroGarden's End-of-Summer Sale

Save all month long with AeroGarden's bountiful sales.
Lettuce in an AeroGarden container
AeroGarden

With grocery prices skyrocketing, people are looking into growing their own food. However, growing food traditionally requires a yard or land of some sort, which doesn't work for everyone. AeroGarden can help you grow fresh vegetables and herbs year-round, in even the smallest of apartments. And this month AeroGarden has so many great deals going on that you're sure to find something that works for you and your budget. Right now you can enjoy 30% off most garden models until Aug. 7, with the coupon code STAYCOOL.

See at AeroGarden

Don't have a green thumb? AeroGarden takes the guesswork out of gardening. The control panel tells you exactly when your plants need more water, and the LED lamps provide plenty of light to grow no matter where you decide to put your mini garden. You can pick from AeroGarden's starter seed kits or select your own. Start out with the Sprout Garden, perfect for growing a couple varieties of herbs. Or go crazy and try the large Family Farm Gardens

More ways to save this month:

  • 30% off Bounty Gardens with code GROWBIG,  Aug. 8-10
  • Limited time savings on XL garden models with code GROWBIG, Aug. 11-14
  • 30% off select models with code BACK2SCHOOL, Aug. 15-22
  • 20% off select models with code GROWMORE, Aug. 22-30
  • 30% off select models with code LABORDAY, Aug. 31 - Sept. 6

Read more: Best Indoor Smart Gardens in 2022

