See Why These Deals Are Popular With CNET Readers

Most Memorial Day deals are now over and done with, but some still remain that can help you save big bucks. (As just one example, have you seen this record-low price on Apple's latest iPad?) With all the ads that have likely been bombarding your social media feeds over the last week, it can be tough to sort through the piles of hype to find legit deals. If you're like me and you love to peer in other shoppers' carts at Costco ("Why is she buying that much popcorn?" "Ooh, where did he find those ice cream sandwiches?"), this is the story for you.

CNET user data (which contains no personal information, don't worry) provides an intriguing window into our readers' Memorial Day weekend shopping carts. Scanning these deals tells you what our readers have already determined to be among the holiday's best offerings, like a popularity contest for discounts.

Here are the 20 best deals according to CNET's own readers since we started keeping track last week. Although the holiday is technically over, the deals keep right on coming, so we'll keep this updated as the rankings (and deals) change.

Anker charger for iPhone 15 (two-pack): $13 Few people have to be sold on the importance of a smartphone these days. Keeping these all-important devices charged is another story. This two-pack of portable wall chargers lets you use USB-C and USB-A ports simultaneously, so you can power up two devices at once. Note that this deal is available for Amazon Prime members only. Details Save $5 $13 at Amazon

Anker Soundcore waterproof Bluetooth speaker: $22 I'm a new convert to the world of Bluetooth speakers, but now I'm on board. I have one for the patio, one for my home office and yes, even one I use in the shower. This Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is waterproof and wireless, so you can take your favorite podcasts or playlists wherever you go. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to get the full discount. Details Save $8 $22 at Amazon

Archer AX21 wireless router: $63 Is it time for a new router? CNET readers are snapping up this dual-band Archer AX21 wireless internet router to achieve smoother and faster connections for streaming, gaming and more. Normally priced at $100, we spotted it for just $63 during an extended Memorial Day sale. Details Read our TP-Link Archer AX21 review. Save $37 $63 at Amazon

EarFun Air Pro 3 noise-canceling earbuds: $58 If you're looking for a pair of earbuds that offer solid noise-canceling and eliminate environmental noise, these EarFun Air Pro 3s are perfect for you. These headphones are lightweight and comfortable, while still delivering a strong performance. Prime members can get them for $70 right now, and if you clip the on-page coupon, you can knock $12 off that sale price too. Details Save $22 $58 at Amazon

TP-Link RE220 Wi-Fi extender: $15 Not only do our readers love this Wi-Fi extender, but so do we, especially at this low price. This Wi-Fi extender appears on our list of the top Wi-Fi extenders of 2024 as our favorite budget extender. We appreciate that it's fast, reliable and works with just about every Wi-Fi router out there. It's currently at an all-time low price on Amazon. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to get the full discount. Details Save $5 $15 at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips (44-pack): $30 Crest 3D Whitestrips are a classic. Because they're easy to use, they top our list of the best teeth-whitening strips for 2024. This kit has 44 strips for a total of 22 treatments. If you use one strip a day for 30 minutes, Crest claims that you can remove up to 14 years of stains by the end of your last treatment. Details Save $16 $30 at Amazon

Anker wireless phone charger: $35 Ever get all ready to go out and realize your phone battery has dwindled? Snap on a magnetic wireless charger and you'll still have full phone use wherever you go. For Amazon Prime members, this Anker magnetic phone battery is now half-off, marked down to just $35 from $70. Details Save $35 $35 at Amazon

Govee smart floor lamp: $90 CNET Senior Editor James Bricknell raves about his Govee smart floor lamp, noting that like most smart lighting, you can set it to just about any color you want. (He picks green, to complement his living room.) It's also slim and low profile, putting the focus on the lighting itself, not the lamp. Note that this deal is available for Prime members only. Details Save $60 $90 at Amazon

Laegendary remote control car: $58 This Legendary remote control car is great for people of all ages, not just kids. We love it because it has two 1,600-mAh, 7.5-volt batteries that allow the car to drive at around 30 mph for about 40 minutes. This car can be driven across grass, sand and tarmac easily. It also comes with a handy travel bag for your batteries so you can charge them safely outside. At 50% off, it's hard to pass up. Make sure to use the promo code 50RACECAR for the full discount. Details Save $58 with code 50RACECAR $58 at Amazon

APC P11U2 surge protector: $43 We consider this little gadget to be the best overall surge protector. The APC Performance surge protector has six plugs that are spaced nice and wide, five more that are closer together and two USB ports. The cord to connect the power strip is conveniently long, measuring 8 feet long. At almost 25% off, this Is a hard deal to say "no" to. Details Save $14 $43 at Amazon

Anker Nano 3 USB-C charger: $20 This charger is tiny but certainly mighty. It can fast-charge your iPhone and various Android phones, and larger devices like tablets are also supported due to its 30-watt rating. The pins are foldable too, so you can take it anywhere you end up this summer. Now you can save a few bucks on one, too. Details Save $3 $20 at Amazon

Tineco Pure One S11 cordless vacuum: $219 Consider swapping your old, outdated vacuum out for this lightweight, versatile cordless option instead. Not only is the Tineco Pure One S11 easily the best cordless model on the market, but right now, you can get it at a great price as well. Amazon has cut the cost by over 20%, meaning you can get one for only $219. Details Save: $81 $219 at Amazon

Shokz OpenRun Pro open-ear headphones: $180 If in-ear headphones aren't your thing, consider an open-ear version instead. These Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones hook over your ear instead of nestling in, and some users prefer that style. The headphones promise to stay put during your workout and feature a lightweight, wraparound titanium frame to keep them stable. They seem to have gone back to regular price for now but keep an eye out because the price could drop again. Details $180 at Amazon

TP-Link Tapo indoor/outdoor security camera: $30 This security camera can be used both indoors and outdoors. It's weatherproof and easy to install just about anywhere, inside or outside your home. This camera also has night vision so you can still be secure at night. Right now, you can get it for $10 off the retail price. Details Save $10 $30 at Amazon