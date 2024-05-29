See Why These Deals Are Popular With CNET Readers
Missed the big Memorial Day sales? There are still some remaining deals our knowledgeable readers are loving.
Most Memorial Day deals are now over and done with, but some still remain that can help you save big bucks. (As just one example, have you seen this record-low price on Apple's latest iPad?) With all the ads that have likely been bombarding your social media feeds over the last week, it can be tough to sort through the piles of hype to find legit deals. If you're like me and you love to peer in other shoppers' carts at Costco ("Why is she buying that much popcorn?" "Ooh, where did he find those ice cream sandwiches?"), this is the story for you.
CNET user data (which contains no personal information, don't worry) provides an intriguing window into our readers' Memorial Day weekend shopping carts. Scanning these deals tells you what our readers have already determined to be among the holiday's best offerings, like a popularity contest for discounts.
Here are the 20 best deals according to CNET's own readers since we started keeping track last week. Although the holiday is technically over, the deals keep right on coming, so we'll keep this updated as the rankings (and deals) change.
Few people have to be sold on the importance of a smartphone these days. Keeping these all-important devices charged is another story. This two-pack of portable wall chargers lets you use USB-C and USB-A ports simultaneously, so you can power up two devices at once. Note that this deal is available for Amazon Prime members only.
I'm a new convert to the world of Bluetooth speakers, but now I'm on board. I have one for the patio, one for my home office and yes, even one I use in the shower. This Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is waterproof and wireless, so you can take your favorite podcasts or playlists wherever you go. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to get the full discount.
Is it time for a new router? CNET readers are snapping up this dual-band Archer AX21 wireless internet router to achieve smoother and faster connections for streaming, gaming and more. Normally priced at $100, we spotted it for just $63 during an extended Memorial Day sale.
If you're looking for a pair of earbuds that offer solid noise-canceling and eliminate environmental noise, these EarFun Air Pro 3s are perfect for you. These headphones are lightweight and comfortable, while still delivering a strong performance. Prime members can get them for $70 right now, and if you clip the on-page coupon, you can knock $12 off that sale price too.
Not only do our readers love this Wi-Fi extender, but so do we, especially at this low price. This Wi-Fi extender appears on our list of the top Wi-Fi extenders of 2024 as our favorite budget extender. We appreciate that it's fast, reliable and works with just about every Wi-Fi router out there. It's currently at an all-time low price on Amazon. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to get the full discount.
When's your next dental appointment? Start brushing better now for a good report on that dreaded day. CNET readers are picking up this Oral-B Pro 1000 rechargeable electric toothbrush, which promises to reach where rectangular manual brushes don't. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for the full discount.
Crest 3D Whitestrips are a classic. Because they're easy to use, they top our list of the best teeth-whitening strips for 2024. This kit has 44 strips for a total of 22 treatments. If you use one strip a day for 30 minutes, Crest claims that you can remove up to 14 years of stains by the end of your last treatment.
Ever get all ready to go out and realize your phone battery has dwindled? Snap on a magnetic wireless charger and you'll still have full phone use wherever you go. For Amazon Prime members, this Anker magnetic phone battery is now half-off, marked down to just $35 from $70.
CNET Senior Editor James Bricknell raves about his Govee smart floor lamp, noting that like most smart lighting, you can set it to just about any color you want. (He picks green, to complement his living room.) It's also slim and low profile, putting the focus on the lighting itself, not the lamp. Note that this deal is available for Prime members only.
This Legendary remote control car is great for people of all ages, not just kids. We love it because it has two 1,600-mAh, 7.5-volt batteries that allow the car to drive at around 30 mph for about 40 minutes. This car can be driven across grass, sand and tarmac easily. It also comes with a handy travel bag for your batteries so you can charge them safely outside. At 50% off, it's hard to pass up. Make sure to use the promo code 50RACECAR for the full discount.
We consider this little gadget to be the best overall surge protector. The APC Performance surge protector has six plugs that are spaced nice and wide, five more that are closer together and two USB ports. The cord to connect the power strip is conveniently long, measuring 8 feet long. At almost 25% off, this Is a hard deal to say "no" to.
This charger is tiny but certainly mighty. It can fast-charge your iPhone and various Android phones, and larger devices like tablets are also supported due to its 30-watt rating. The pins are foldable too, so you can take it anywhere you end up this summer. Now you can save a few bucks on one, too.
Consider swapping your old, outdated vacuum out for this lightweight, versatile cordless option instead. Not only is the Tineco Pure One S11 easily the best cordless model on the market, but right now, you can get it at a great price as well. Amazon has cut the cost by over 20%, meaning you can get one for only $219.
So many streaming services, so little time. I'm spending the holiday weekend getting caught up on Netflix's Bridgerton, but whatever your binge show of choice, you might want to consider adding an Amazon Fire TV stick to your entertainment ensemble. When we checked, Amazon was offering $15 off the regular price.
If in-ear headphones aren't your thing, consider an open-ear version instead. These Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones hook over your ear instead of nestling in, and some users prefer that style. The headphones promise to stay put during your workout and feature a lightweight, wraparound titanium frame to keep them stable. They seem to have gone back to regular price for now but keep an eye out because the price could drop again.
This security camera can be used both indoors and outdoors. It's weatherproof and easy to install just about anywhere, inside or outside your home. This camera also has night vision so you can still be secure at night. Right now, you can get it for $10 off the retail price.
Roku devices are CNET favorites, and now you can pick up the Roku Express 4K Plus streaming device at a discount. CNET reviewer Eli Blumenthal says it "sets a high bar for features and value," and its affordability boosts it above other devices.
This three-pack Ring Indoor Cam 2 has been one of our most popular deals lately. You can easily find the best angle, keep your home safe and quickly turn the camera on and off whenever you need. If you have different needs, you can get the two-pack for $100 and save $20. Single cams aren't on sale right now, but you can trade in an eligible device to save on the asking price of $60.
Although this price isn't as low as it's been in the past, you can save $20 on a pair of Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro at Amazon. This generation of AirPods features improvements in its active noise cancellation and has tips in multiple sizes so you can customize your fit.
The Oral-B iO Series 5 electric toothbrush consistently grabs the attention of CNET readers whenever it's on sale. The brush includes smart features such as a two-minute timer, pressure sensors and Oral-B's trademark round brush. You can still get a discount of $26 at Amazon.