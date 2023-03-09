See Who's Coming and Going With $60 Off the Ring Video Doorbell 4

Looking for an easy way to keep an eye on things when you're out of the house? Ring makes some of our favorite DIY security equipment on the market, and right now, you can snag one of its best video doorbells at a discount. Amazon has knocked $60 off the Ring Video Doorbell 4, which brings the price down to just $160. There's no set expiration on this deal, so there's no telling how long it will remain available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. Note, however, that Ring also just debuted the Battery Doorbell Plus, which offers "head-to-toe" views. That model (not yet reviewed) costs only $20 more, and ships in early April.

The Video Doorbell 4 offers all the basic functions that allow you to keep track of who's coming and going at your house. One of the most convenient features is that it's powered by a removable and rechargeable battery, which means you don't have to worry about the hassle of integrating it into your home's electrical system. It has a 160-degree field of view, captures HD video and has night vision so you always have a clear view of what's happening.

It also has a built-in motion detector and will send you real-time alerts when activity is detected, and even captures preroll video, so you can see what was happening in the immediate seconds before motion was detected. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa, and with a Ring Protect subscription, you can use your Alexa devices to make voice announcements and check the live video feed.

