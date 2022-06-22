See the Best Picks From Free People's Summer Solstice Sale

Free People is celebrating the start of summer with 20% off select clothing and shoes. And it's offering free shipping and returns on all orders right now. It's the perfect time to revamp your wardrobe and pick out some summer essentials. This season's collection has heavy influences of Y2K fashion and '90s boho vibes to create the perfect summer looks.

Pick out a flawless summer party dress with this , which comes in a variety of gorgeous colors. Grab this fun favorite for just $54 (save $14). Or try these vintage-inspired on sale for $79 (save $19). Made with thick cotton denim, these dreamy midrise mom jeans are sure to last you a while. Or try this cozy , for just $63 (save $16), and live out your coastal grandma dreams this summer.

Need some shoes to complete the look? These will go with any flowy maxi dress or faded jeans. Get them for just $70 (save $18). Or relive your childhood with these '90s-style for $119 (save $30). Looking for something more durable? These , for $64 (save $16), are the perfect walking shoe and pair great with any outfit. The Summer Solstice Sale ends June 24, so don't miss it.