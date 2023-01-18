Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker Movie Theaters Reimagined Fatphobia Is Killing Us All 49 Netflix Movies for 2023 Smart Feeder IDs Birds iPhone Safety Check 8 Best Exercises Year of the Rabbit
Deals

Secure Your Space and Save $280 on This Arlo Pro 4 Security Camera Bundle

Today only, you can snag this 12-piece set including 3 wire-free 2K cameras for just $320 at Best Buy.
2 min read
Arlo security cameras, batteries and other accessories are displayed against a green background.
Arlo

It's important for your own peace of mind to feel that your property is safe and secure, whether you're home or away. Security cameras can help you rest a little easier, allowing you to check in whenever you want, wherever you are. 

The Arlo Pro 4 earned a spot on our best home security camera picks, and today only, you can snag a 12-piece bundle for just $320. That's a $280 savings off the Best Buy price, and a $480 savings over buying the items separately at the regular price. This offer expires tonight, Jan. 18, so be sure to check out before then if you want to score one for your home at this price.

See at Best Buy

The bundle includes three Pro 4 cameras -- the best outdoor home security cameras you can get right now -- with 2K HDR resolution, a wide 160-degree field of view, full-color night vision, a spotlight and more -- along with four rechargeable batteries, a dual-battery charging station, three anti-theft mounts for your cameras and a security sign for your yard. The best part (other than the solid performance) is that it's easy to set up and easy to use. It took former CNET editor David Priest less than 10 minutes to get the Arlo Pro 4 up and going.

You will need to invest separately in a microSD card for your cameras in order to store your videos -- unless you want to spring for the Arlo Secure plan, which comes with 30 days of cloud-stored event history, 24/7 monitoring, smart alerts and other perks. You'll get a free trial with your purchase, but after that it will cost you up to $10 a month to continue the service. 

