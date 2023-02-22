National Margarita Day Deals PSVR 2 Review Figure Out Your Heart Age Microsoft, Nvidia Ink Deal Limiting Bing's AI Chatbot Meta Quest's Hand-Tracking Update How to Deduct Work Expenses 7 Ways to Make Friends as an Adult
Secure Your Home With This Smart Lock for Just $199

Have greater control over who can access your space and grab the Yale Assure Lock SL at a deep discount.

Adrian Marlow
The Yale Assure Lock SL smart lock and app are displayed against a blue background.
Yale/CNET

Smart locks are a great smart home upgrade for most homeowners. These nifty devices can help you manage access to your home and allow you to ditch your keys, which means you won't have to dig into your pockets or purse when it's inconvenient. These upgrades can be a little pricey, but if you've been considering getting a smart lock, it's possible to get a good deal if you shop around. Right now, Amazon has discounted our favorite keyless smart lock, the Yale Assure Lock SL, by $110 for a limited time. That means you'll pay just $199.

The Assure Lock SL is a slim keyless smart lock that fits standard doors and is installed in place of your current deadbolt. And with this version, you won't need the August Connect Wi-Fi bridge or an additional hub -- it's all built-in. Once installed and synced, you'll be able to lock or unlock your door and keep tabs on who's accessing your entryway, all through the app. Your door will even unlock automatically upon approach when you have your phone with you, so you won't struggle to find your keys when you're trying to get in out of the rain. It also has an Auto-Lock feature that will secure your door once it's closed or after a set amount of time. 

But if your phone is dead or isn't with you, you can still get in. The lock has a backlit touchscreen keypad that makes it easy to enter the entry code any time of day. And if you have guests arriving when you're not home, you don't need to leave a key under the mat anymore -- you can share permanent or temporary access codes to friends and family. You can even connect your lock to a voice assistant or smart home system to lock or unlock your door with your voice. 

