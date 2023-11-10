Secure Your Home for Less With $30 Off Google's Nest Cam
The Google Nest Cam is a popular wired security camera and right now Best Buy is selling it with a $30 discount.
Keeping all of your stuff safe just got cheaper, with Best Buy selling the Google Nest Cam for just $70. There are a couple of different colors available, including the snow and linen options. The fog color appears to be sold out right now, but that might be different for you depending on which part of the country you're in.
The Google Nest Cam would normally retail for around $100, which means that you're saving $30 without lifting a finger -- no discount codes, no on-screen coupons. The catch? Best Buy says that these discounted Nest Cams will go back to their usual price at the end of the day, so time's running out.
Black Friday might be just around the corner, but this deal is ready to go right now and it gets you a wired Nest Cam with all the features you'd expect. There's 1080p video support, as well as night vision capabilities and video encryption. Its two-way communication lets you talk through the camera, perfect for calming pets left at home. You'll have your Nest cam up and running in no time at all and the box includes all of the wall screws and anchors that you could possibly need.
Make sure to select your favored color before adding anything to your cart and remember to check out our growing collection of the best Best Buy Black Friday deals as well -- there are some great deals to be had already.
