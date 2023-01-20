Secure Your Garage With a $40 Cam and Door Opener Bundle from Wyze

Ever had a nagging feeling that you've forgotten something, only to realize you left the garage door wide open when heading out? With so many DIY home security products available these days, it's easy to see packages being delivered or secure your smart locks from anywhere. Don't forget your garage: Right now you can simplify your life with the convenience of a Wyze garage door opener and camera bundle at Woot for just $40 -- that's a savings of 20%. This offer is only available today, Jan. 20, while supplies last, so be sure to get your order in soon if you want to snag this bundle at such a low price.

The bundle includes Wyze's garage door opener, as well as the Wyze Cam v3, so you can see what's going on when you control or access the garage door remotely. Proud winner of a CNET Editors' Choice award, the Wyze Cam v3 usually lists for over on its own, but with this bundle you'll get both the smart garage door controller and the camera for less than $10 more.

It works by using the camera's AI vision-sensing technology to know whether or not the garage door is open, rather than sensors, which offers an improvement in precision over the internet-connected sensor method of other products. Once installed, you can view and control your garage door from anywhere, in full high-definition resolution, and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with that added security. Plus, the cam has color night vision and motion detection that can alert you when someone is in your garage. There's even a mini-siren you can turn on if you ever need to ward off intruders.

You can use your existing garage door equipment. Just get a microSD card (sold separately) so that you can record the footage. And if you need to find the exact time of day your door was opened or closed, the Wyze app can give you all the details.

Wyze has been under some scrutiny recently about failing to disclose a previous security vulnerability on a different product, so consider your comfort level with security cameras before you make your purchase.