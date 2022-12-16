Secure Your Door With Our Favorite Wi-Fi Smart Lock for Just $140 -- Today Only

Don't settle for a traditional lock. Smart locks come with added benefits that old-school deadbolts just can't beat. Whether you want to be able to lock or unlock your home remotely, receive alerts about who's entering or leaving your home or just want to be able to control your lock with the sound of your voice, the August Smart Lock has you covered. And you don't have to pay a premium to take advantage of these features.

Right now you can get our favorite smart lock for 2022, the fourth-gen August Smart Lock with Wi-Fi, , along with other as part of this one-day sale at Amazon. These offers expire tonight, though, so get your orders in before then if you want to upgrade at this low price.

With the fourth-gen August Smart Lock, you can remotely lock or unlock your door, which is great if you're away from the house and want the peace of mind that comes from knowing your home is secure. Plus, if you have an unexpected guest drop by while you're out, you can send them a temporary key from anywhere via the August app. You can also keep track of who comes and goes, right from your phone. It also features auto-lock technology, which will automatically lock your door behind you when you leave. And if you're a fan of voice control, you can control your lock via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

The best part? Installing this lock isn't complicated. This smart lock attaches to your existing deadbolt in about 10 minutes with only a few tools required.

We gave the August Smart Lock a CNET Editors' Choice award last year, and thought it was "well worth" its list price of $230. You can even get the lock , which makes it easy to give guests a unique code without needing to download the app. It's only $170 -- meaning you'll save $100 off the list price.

And if you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, there is a smart lock available where you can just to make your existing deadbolt smarter, more secure and more convenient for just $109 (save $91).

Now playing: Watch this: August's new smart lock lives up to lofty expectations

