Secure 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage for Just $130

Technology has come a long way over the years and we should take full advantage. While our computers may still have plenty of local storage, cloud storage is the best way to make sure your files are available wherever you need them. It also means they're safe from harm if something happens to your device. But beefy cloud storage plans can cost a lot of money, especially if you're going to be paying a monthly fee in perpetuity.

Luckily, you can get a great deal on Koofr cloud storage with 1TB of space discounted to just $130 on StackSocial when you use the coupon code KOOFR. That's a one-time payment, nixing the recurring fees that would normally be associated with these kinds of services. Koofr's 1TB plan usually costs 10 euros (which works out to be around $11) a month, so it won't take too long for this offer to become a great deal. When you click the link, you'll be taken to StackSocial's website and you'll see the deal for $160. You'll need to use the code, KOOFR, during checkout to get that additional $30 off.

You can save a lot of files if you have 1TB of storage to play with. Whether you're saving videos, the latest chapter of that novel you're working on, or you need to keep track of your taxes, Koofr offers private and secure storage with no file size limit. Koofr also has some nice features like helping to recognize duplicate files, batch file-renaming and built-in encryption. If you want to keep your files online for whatever reason, and you've less than 1TB of them, this lifetime Koofr cloud storage deal could well be the answer you've been looking for.

Online storage is great, but sometimes having all of your stuff where you can touch it is preferable. For those times, and for people who have too much storage for the cloud, our NAS deals are sure to have something that's more than suitable at a great price.