Sea Monkeys Ocean Zoo for $5 + pickup at Walmart

As a reader discovered, and available for in-store purchase only, with prices varying slightly by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Amazing Live Sea-Monkeys Ocean Zoo for about $4.50. (The link is for reference only; you must purchase this item in-store.) That's the lowest price we could find by $7. The kit includes one tank, illustrated instructions, feeding spoon, water purifier, instant live eggs, and growth food.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!