X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Score Windows 11 Pro for an All-Time Low of $25

This incredible deal saves you a whopping $175 on a lifetime license versus buying from Microsoft directly.

avatar
avatar
Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram is a Deals Writer at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Expertise Deals, Apple
See full bio
profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Adam Oram
Oliver Haslam
2 min read
Windows 11 Pro box against a yellow background.
StackSocial

Windows 11 Pro: $25

Save $175

If you're ready to upgrade to a top-tier operating system without breaking the bank, now's your chance. This StackSocial offer drops the cost of a Windows 11 Pro lifetime license to a new low of just $25. 

$25 at StackSocial

If you're looking to upgrade to the latest Windows OS, purchasing a license through Microsoft directly is a pricey option that will run you a whopping $200. However, bargain hunters can take advantage of this incredible StackSocial offer that snags you a Windows 11 Pro lifetime license for just $25 -- that's an 87% discount and the lowest price we've seen. This deal is only available through Nov. 10, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these substantial savings. 

This is a great price, but it's important to note that not every computer out there is able to run Windows 11, so before you buy it, you're going to want to ensure that your computer will meet the requirements for the operating system. Additionally, the listing says that if you have a PC that's already running Windows 10, and Windows Update doesn't let you install the free Windows 11 upgrade, your computer won't be compatible with this version either. 

The activation key that's provided following your purchase can be used to install and activate Windows 11 Pro on three computers. To be clear, purchases like this are generally intended for advanced users -- those who are building a new computer or who want to dual-boot an existing computer with a second OS. To that end, you will need a secondary PC to access and download the files, so be sure you can access everything from another computer in your home or you have a friend's machine that you can use temporarily. (You'll also want to have a USB thumb drive on hand to transfer the file.)

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Services and Software Guides

VPN

Cybersecurity

Streaming Services

Web Hosting & Websites

Other Services & Software