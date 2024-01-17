Score Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office for Just $50

The majority of laptops or PCs come with Windows preinstalled, but that's not always the case, and procuring a Windows license from Microsoft is typically a massive extra expense for those building or upgrading a computer. The same is true when it comes to getting your hands on essential Microsoft Office applications. However, you can avoid paying full price with the bundle deal happening at StackSocial right now, which will snag you both Windows 11 Pro and Office Pro Plus 2019 for just $50. That's an 87% discount on the $408 combined retail price, and both are lifetime licenses (for a single device). This offer is only available now through Jan. 22, so we recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.

Windows 11 Pro is the most advanced Microsoft OS out there at the moment, and includes some exclusive features that you don't get with the base version. That includes Microsoft Remote Desktop, BitLocker device encryption, Windows Sandbox, Hyper-V, Azure Active Directory and more. This offer includes lifetime access for up to three devices, but not all PCs will be compatible, so be sure to check it yours meets the system requirements before you purchase.

And this bundle also includes lifetime access to Office Pro Plus apps, which are used by schools and businesses around the world. The 2019 version is now a generation old and doesn't include Microsoft Teams, but will still allow you to access popular programs like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and more. And this one-time purchase is a serious bargain compared with the usual subscription price for Microsoft 365, which starts at $7 per month or $70 for the year. Just note this deal includes lifetime access for only a single device, and Microsoft's extended support for Office 2019 will end on Oct. 14, 2025.

Even so, this is a solid way to upgrade a laptop that doesn't come with Windows 11 Pro or to gain access to Microsoft's apps without signing up for a monthly payment. And if you're in the market for new hardware too, be sure to check out our list of the best laptop deals available right now.