Score Tons of Freebies at Solo Stove's Cyber Monday Sale

Whether you're using them for backyard barbecues or off-grid adventures, Solo Stove makes some of our favorite fire pits on the market. And if you're looking to snag one for yourself, there are tons of offers you can take advantage of at its extended Cyber Monday sale. That includes massive discounts on fire pits, camping gear, accessories and much more -- and you'll get some free bonuses depending on how much you spend.

Solo Stove's Cyber Flash Sale is set to run through Dec. 3, and knocks up to $100 off fire pits, $90 off pizza ovens, $10 off camp stoves and much more. Plus, you can save even more with big discounts on bundles. And those aren't the only savings you can take advantage of right now. Solo Stove is also offering tons of free bonuses with your order, depending on how much you spend.

Orders of $200 or more:

Orders of $400 or more:

Orders of $1,000 or more:



Free Pi Prime pizza oven FREEPRIME

Just note that you'll have to add the Mesa XL to your cart manually to get the discount, while all other items will automatically be added after you input the promo code. Other bonuses include a free stainless steel pizza peel with any pizza oven purchase with the promo code FREEPEEL, and you'll get a free shelter with any Tower patio heater purchase -- no code needed. And you can check out our roundup of all the best Cyber Monday deals and sales still available for even more bargains.