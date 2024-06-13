Score Three Months of Xbox Game Pass for Less Than $35

Before you run to the store to drop lots of money on the new game Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, consider this highly affordable Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal from Woot. With this offer, you can get access to this new Hellblade game and hundreds of others for three months for only $35. That's a 30% saving on both simply buying the game and a 23% discount on the typical price for the subscription. If you just want to give it a try, there is a one-month option for $12, but the three-month option gives you slightly more bang for your buck.

And with Hellblade 2 only around seven to nine hours in length, this is a brilliant way to not only save cash but play plenty of other fantastic games, like Manor Lords, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Forza Horizon and Starfield.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate allows you to access Game Pass on not just your console, but also on PC and mobile as well. Basically, you can play what you want, when you want, where you want. Game Pass gets new games all the time, with not only some older titles making their way to the service, but also brand-new Xbox games also coming to it, including first-party releases.

The deal saves you 23% off the usual asking price for this service and if you're already an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber or considering picking up Hellblade 2, why not take the chance to save some cash or extend your subscription? This is one of the best Xbox deals going on right now, so don't dally if you're interested.