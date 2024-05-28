Score This Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 Bluetooth Speaker for Just $51 at Amazon Right Now

Compact Bluetooth speakers are getting more powerful, lighter and inexpensive. That being said, an extra discount never hurts. If you didn't get the chance to finish your shopping this Memorial Day weekend, there are still some fantastic leftover deals at Amazon. For a limited time, you can score a Tribit Soundbox Micro 2 Bluetooth speaker at Amazon for only $51 once you click the on-page coupon. That saves you $29 off the regular asking price. Amazon deals like this one tend to come and go quietly, so remember that as you make your decision.

Though the StormBox 2 is quite small, it delivers clear bass and plenty of volume thanks to its up to 10-watt capacity. It features Bluetooth 5.0 technology that you use to connect to your devices and to another Tribit speaker for added volume as needed. Plus, you take it wherever you go hands-free, as it can be clipped to a backpack, bike handlebars, purse or even belt loops on your clothes.

Depending on your volume settings and use, you can listen to music on this Bluetooth speaker for up to 12 hours. Its IPX67 rating means you don't have to worry about a few raindrops or splashes.

The StormBox 2 is one of our favorite portable Bluetooth speakers, and it is included in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers for this year. The list also includes other models you can consider if you want to shop around.