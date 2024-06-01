Score This Ring Video Doorbell and Indoor Cam for $20 Off at Amazon Right Now

Having equipment that helps keep your household and belongings safe — like doorbell cameras and other monitoring gear —can offer you much peace of mind. So we monitor (heh) online deals, to help you pick up the items you want at a good price. This Ring video doorbell and indoor camera bundle is now available for $20 off at Amazon, bringing it down to $140.

The bundle includes a 2nd-generation Ring video doorbell and an indoor cam so you can cover all your angles. Both devices support 1080p Full HD resolution and night vision, which is great for knowing what's happening outside your home under all conditions. Ring devices are made to be easy to install so you can start using them right out of the box.

You can also use the two-way talk feature to greet guests before arriving to the door, sync both cameras in the bundle with Alexa and get motion detection alerts.

Amazon deals tend to change quickly, so remember that as you mull over this purchase. Looking for a doorbell camera but want to shop around? We have a list of best doorbell cameras so you can find exactly what you're looking for.