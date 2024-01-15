Score This Refurb Roomba Robot Vacuum for Just $100, but Be Quick

Picking up a new robot vacuum is a great way to smarten up your home and take some time back for yourself, and there is no shortage of options out there. iRobot's Roomba line has been around for years, and all of that experience makes for some of the best robot vacuums in the market today. And right now, you can pick one up for just $100.

That $100 gets you a fully reconditioned iRobot Roomba 675 so long as you place your order soon. Woot says this deal will only run until the end of today or when supplies run out. And with no indication of how many of these robot vacuums are available, we've no way of telling how close we are to that happening.

Though it's been around for a few years, the iRobot Roomba 675 is still a solid robot vac. It's Wi-Fi-connected and works with Amazon's Alexa for voice-controlled cleaning, and it's great for cleaning carpets and hard floors alike. It's even suited to cleaning up pet hair. The vacuum itself is slim so that it can slide under sofas and chairs, and it'll automatically return to its charging station when its battery needs a top-up, too.

This robot vacuum has a large bin so you won't have to empty it all the time, and the auto-adjusting cleaning head automatically moves to make sure that it's at just the right height for the type of floor that's being cleaned. All of that and more makes this a solid robot vacuum, especially if you're just getting started with your smart home.

