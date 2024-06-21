Score This Acer Laptop for $359 While You Still Can

If you're on the hunt for a new laptop but you don't want to overspend, Acer is a brand that makes some of our favorite budget laptops. Right now, thanks to Walmart Plus Week discounts, you can pick up the Acer Aspire 3 for just $359 at Walmart, a $140 savings. But don't hesitate, because the sale ends Sunday.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

The Aspire 3 has a 15.6-inch, 1080p screen and an impressive AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor with integrated Radeon graphics. You get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive, but the thin bezel and weight of just under 5 pounds makes it easy to take with you. And while this laptop is already a good deal at its usual retail price of $499, getting this laptop for under $400 is a steal.

If you're considering getting a new laptop, Walmart Plus Week deals aren't limited to just the Acer Aspire 3. There's the 14-inch HP Stream laptop, marked down from $229 to $199. On the higher end, check out the 16-inch HP Pavilion Notebook, currently marked down to just $800 for Walmart Plus members. That's $1,299 in savings.

You'll also find plenty of other Walmart Plus Week deals on tech, home, clothing and much more -- but keep in mind, the last day is Sunday, June 23, so don't wait too long to make a purchase.