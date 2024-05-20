Score These Anker ANC Wireless Earbuds and Save More Than 50% Today

It's easy to see some of the big-name wireless earbuds and imagine you have to pay hundreds for a pair, especially if you want features like active noise-canceling technology. But not all earbuds are prohibitively expensive. Anker's Soundcore brand has proven you can get quality at a great price with the Space A40 wireless earbuds. These have a typical asking price of $100. But that cost is now even cheaper thanks to a whopping 51% Amazon discount that slashes the price to just $49.

This deal doesn't require you to enter any of those pesky codes or remember to clip any coupons, but it's a deal that will only be available for a limited time. That means ordering now is the best way to lock this price in and while only the black version is yours for $49, an extra dollar means you get to choose between the white and blue versions, too.

Regardless of which color you pick you'll get advanced features like 50-hour playtime when using the included charging case and support for wireless charging. The ANC feature claims to reduce noise by up to 98% and the ergonomic shape and comfortable fit means you won't be scrambling to take the earbuds out after long listening sessions. Other features include high-resolution audio support via LDAC, and Bluetooth 5.2 support lets you pair the headphones with multiple devices at the same time.

With a 51% discount, this might well be one of the best wireless earbuds deals we've seen in a while, so make sure to get those orders in before it's gone. If you're looking for more discounts, check out our list of Memorial Day deals so you can find what you're looking for at a great price.