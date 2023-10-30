Score the Google Pixel Watch for $200 Today (Save $150)

Using a watch to check the time is handy, but today's watches do a lot more than count down the minutes until Happy Hour. Features like activity and heart rate monitoring, contactless payment, and messaging are all the norm, but they come with a price. Luckily right now you can get the Google Pixel Smartwatch for a fraction of the regular price, just $200.

For Android users, the Google Pixel is among our top choice for the Best Smart Watches of 2023. The sale model is WiFi compatible and boasts a variety of features. For your health, there's Fitbit activity tracking, along with 6 months of Fitbit Premium included. The Pixel can track your heart rate and get insight into your sleep as well as assess your heart rhythm for AFib with ECG. There's also Emergency SOS, so your watch can alert trusted contacts or 911 if you're feeling unsafe.

Stay connected through at-a-glance messages, checking your inbox, and making phone calls. You can set up Google Wallet, Maps, and calendar notifications as well.

All of this comes in a slick design. The face has a circular, domed design with Wear OS by Google, so it's easier than ever to see and manage from your watch. Made with scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass, it can withstand up to 5 ATM (50 meters) of water resistance. The sale price includes a variety of colors, such as Polished Silver, Matte Black, and Champagne Gold.

The Google Pixel Smartwatch is regularly priced at $350. Currently, you'll save $150 off the regular price, plus Amazon Prime members get free shipping.