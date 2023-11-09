Score the First Savings on This Sleek MagSafe Power Bank Before Black Friday
Available with either a 5,000-mAh or 10,000-mAh capacity and priced from just $32.
Big ticket items like TVs and laptops aren't the only tech you'll find on sale for Black Friday. There are also plenty of bargains on smaller gadgets, like this brand new Ugreen MagSafe-compatible power bank. It's currently 20% off at Amazon when you activate the instant coupon, which saves you $8 and drops the price down to just $32. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
This Ugreen power bank makes it easy to keep your phone charged while you're on the go. It has a 5,000-mAh capacity -- enough to fully recharge your phone at least once -- and is MagSafe compatible, so it easily attaches to the back of your iPhone (12 series or newer). It supports 7.5-watt wireless charging, or you can plug your phone into the USB-C port for 15-watt fast charging. It also has a "trickle charging" mode so its compatible with smaller devices like AirPods as well. And at just 4.6 ounces and 0.5 inches thick, it's easy to slip it into your pocket and take with you just about anywhere.
Similar savings apply to the 10,000-mAh variant with a 20% coupon available on its Amazon product listing for a limited time. That drops the beefier version down to $48. Though it's a bit bulkier, it can charge your iPhone twice over so it's ideal for longer periods away from your wall charger.
And if you're looking for even more early bargains, you can check out our full Amazon Black Friday roundup for savings on tech, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and more.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons.
Shopping for a new phone case?
Add CNET Shopping
Mobile Guides
Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans