X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Score the First Savings on This Sleek MagSafe Power Bank Before Black Friday

Available with either a 5,000-mAh or 10,000-mAh capacity and priced from just $32.

Max McHone
See full bio
Max McHone
2 min read
A UGreen power bank against a green background.
UGreen/CNET

Big ticket items like TVs and laptops aren't the only tech you'll find on sale for Black Friday. There are also plenty of bargains on smaller gadgets, like this brand new Ugreen MagSafe-compatible power bank. It's currently 20% off at Amazon when you activate the instant coupon, which saves you $8 and drops the price down to just $32. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

See at Amazon

This Ugreen power bank makes it easy to keep your phone charged while you're on the go. It has a 5,000-mAh capacity -- enough to fully recharge your phone at least once -- and is MagSafe compatible, so it easily attaches to the back of your iPhone (12 series or newer). It supports 7.5-watt wireless charging, or you can plug your phone into the USB-C port for 15-watt fast charging. It also has a "trickle charging" mode so its compatible with smaller devices like AirPods as well. And at just 4.6 ounces and 0.5 inches thick, it's easy to slip it into your pocket and take with you just about anywhere.

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Similar savings apply to the 10,000-mAh variant with a 20% coupon available on its Amazon product listing for a limited time. That drops the beefier version down to $48. Though it's a bit bulkier, it can charge your iPhone twice over so it's ideal for longer periods away from your wall charger. 

And if you're looking for even more early bargains, you can check out our full Amazon Black Friday roundup for savings on tech, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and more. 

More Black Friday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons.

Shopping for a new phone case?
Compare pricing on your favorite cases with our CNET Shopping extension so you're certain you're getting the best deal.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans