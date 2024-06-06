Score the Belkin BoostCharge 4-Port Extender for $20 on Amazon

When you're on the go and low on battery, deciding between charging your laptop or your phone is not practical. A port charger that extends the capability of one plug can be a lifesaver, not to mention a space saver. And right now, you can get the Belkin BoostCharge 4-Port USB power extender for just $20 on Amazon.

Belkin makes some of our favorite wireless chargers on the market. Originally priced at $25, you'll save $5 on this 4-port charger extension, and it's compatible with both Apple and Android devices. This BoostCharge model includes two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports and delivers 60 watts of charging power. It's fairly small: about 5x4 inches, so it's easy to slide it into a laptop bag or purse. It also comes with a charging cord that reaches over 6 feet, making it easy to charge from a single outlet.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

We covered the debut of Belkin's BoostCharge line back in 2021 and Belkin has continued to improve and adapt its charging devices. At $20, it's hard to go wrong with this versatile device. And to add to the deal, Amazon is including a 90-day free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan to anyone who purchases this device. But don't wait too long. Prices and stock fluctuate quite a bit on Amazon, and there's no guarantee how long this offer will last.