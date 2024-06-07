X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Score Prime-Exclusive Savings on Ugreen Chargers, Dropping Prices as Low as $13

Save on a wide range of charging accessories to suit varying devices and budgets.

Jason Coles Writer
Jason is a freelance writer and editor across a plethora of fields and websites, and when not finding and writing up deals, can often be found trying to tire out his children so they'll actually sleep.
See full bio
Jason Coles
ugreen-prime-sale.png
CNET/Ugreen

There are plenty of ways to save money when shopping on Amazon with codes, on-page coupons and direct discounts all happening frequently. But one Prime perk you may be less aware of, outside of events like Prime Day, is the Prime member-exclusive pricing available on select items. Along with the free delivery, and the Prime Video service, you can get a host of discounts on essential items. And right now, there are some great ones on a huge range of Ugreen chargers that knock up to 56% off of them for Prime subscribers.

See at Amazon

There are plenty of different options on offer here too. If you want something more affordable, you can go for the Ugreen 30-watt foldable charger which is normally $20, but only $13 if you're a Prime member. This is a great get no matter what you're charging, but that's just the start. If you're buying for a kid, or just someone who likes neat little gadgets, then the Nexode robot fast charger block is $18 instead of $26. It provides the same 30-watt speeds over USB-C but looks super cute while doing it.  

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

You've then got beefier options like a 100-watt charger with four ports to allow it to charge multiple devices and save some outlet space for you. It is currently $42 instead of the usual $75 for Prime members. For those who want something to rival the best wireless chargers, then you can get the MagsSafe charger stand for $126 instead of $180. It even has multiple USB ports as well, so it can be even more useful on a desk or nightstand.

Impulse Buys Under $25 That Actually Make Great Gifts

+18 More
See all photos

Computing Guides

Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers