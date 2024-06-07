Score Prime-Exclusive Savings on Ugreen Chargers, Dropping Prices as Low as $13

There are plenty of ways to save money when shopping on Amazon with codes, on-page coupons and direct discounts all happening frequently. But one Prime perk you may be less aware of, outside of events like Prime Day, is the Prime member-exclusive pricing available on select items. Along with the free delivery, and the Prime Video service, you can get a host of discounts on essential items. And right now, there are some great ones on a huge range of Ugreen chargers that knock up to 56% off of them for Prime subscribers.

There are plenty of different options on offer here too. If you want something more affordable, you can go for the Ugreen 30-watt foldable charger which is normally $20, but only $13 if you're a Prime member. This is a great get no matter what you're charging, but that's just the start. If you're buying for a kid, or just someone who likes neat little gadgets, then the Nexode robot fast charger block is $18 instead of $26. It provides the same 30-watt speeds over USB-C but looks super cute while doing it.

You've then got beefier options like a 100-watt charger with four ports to allow it to charge multiple devices and save some outlet space for you. It is currently $42 instead of the usual $75 for Prime members. For those who want something to rival the best wireless chargers, then you can get the MagsSafe charger stand for $126 instead of $180. It even has multiple USB ports as well, so it can be even more useful on a desk or nightstand.