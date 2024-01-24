Score Our Favorite High-End OLED TV in Time for the Big Game With $700 in Savings
Football fans can snag this massive 77-inch LG OLED C3 for almost $500 off, plus a bonus $200 gift card to splurge on party favors for game day.
It's hard to beat the picture quality of an OLED screen, and when it comes to premium TVs, you can't beat the LG OLED C3. If you're looking to upgrade your home cinema ahead of the big game, now's the time to act. Right now, BuyDig has the massive 77-inch model available for $2,297 -- that's a $499 discount. And to sweeten the deal, you'll also get a $200 Visa gift card with your purchase, which essentially nets you nearly $700 in savings.
If you're looking to host on game day, it may be time to upgrade your TV. The C3 from LG is one of our top recommendations. With a sleek design and stunning OLED screen, it's our favorite high-end TV of 2024 -- and right now, you can grab one for almost $500 off at BuyDig. Not only is that a match for Amazon's current discount, but the 77-inch smart TV comes bundled with a $200 Visa gift card, which is as good as getting that money back in cash. You can use those funds towards anything you want, including all the essentials you'll need for snacking during the big game. At $2,297, this LG TV is still a sizable investment, but with $499 off the price and the bonus gift card sweetening the offer further, it's a solid deal. Other sizes are also on sale with similar discounts and gift cards from $25 to $100.
According to CNET's resident TV expert, David Katzmaier, the LG OLED C3 "sets the standard for high-end TV picture quality." It has a stunning self-lit OLED 4K display, as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG support for vibrant colors, sharp contrast and dazzling brightness. Its sixth-gen A9 processor uses AI to automatically upscale the look and sound of your shows and movies for a better experience. It also supports Dolby Atmos for immersive, room-filling sound, and it has a dedicated filmmaker mode, which makes it a great choice for serious cinephiles. It's an awesome pick for gamers, too, thanks to its fluid 120Hz refresh rate and impressive 0.1-millisecond response time. With an ultrathin bezel, it has a sleek look that won't clash with your home's decor.
The LG C3 is probably one of the most versatile OLED TVs you'll find right now. That said, if you want something a bit more reasonably priced, check out these other OLED TV deals.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
CNET TV Coverage
TV Types
TV Sizes
Streaming & TV Accessories
TV Information