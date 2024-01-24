X
Score Our Favorite High-End OLED TV in Time for the Big Game With $700 in Savings

Football fans can snag this massive 77-inch LG OLED C3 for almost $500 off, plus a bonus $200 gift card to splurge on party favors for game day.

Max McHone
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
An LG OLED TV against a green background.
LG/CNET

77-Inch LG OLED C3: $2,297

Save $499 + free $200 gift card

It's hard to beat the picture quality of an OLED screen, and when it comes to premium TVs, you can't beat the LG OLED C3. If you're looking to upgrade your home cinema ahead of the big game, now's the time to act. Right now, BuyDig has the massive 77-inch model available for $2,297 -- that's a $499 discount. And to sweeten the deal, you'll also get a $200 Visa gift card with your purchase, which essentially nets you nearly $700 in savings. 

$2,297 at BuyDig

If you're looking to host on game day, it may be time to upgrade your TV. The C3 from LG is one of our top recommendations. With a sleek design and stunning OLED screen, it's our favorite high-end TV of 2024 -- and right now, you can grab one for almost $500 off at BuyDig. Not only is that a match for Amazon's current discount, but the 77-inch smart TV comes bundled with a $200 Visa gift card, which is as good as getting that money back in cash. You can use those funds towards anything you want, including all the essentials you'll need for snacking during the big game. At $2,297, this LG TV is still a sizable investment, but with $499 off the price and the bonus gift card sweetening the offer further, it's a solid deal. Other sizes are also on sale with similar discounts and gift cards from $25 to $100. 

According to CNET's resident TV expert, David Katzmaier, the LG OLED C3 "sets the standard for high-end TV picture quality." It has a stunning self-lit OLED 4K display, as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG support for vibrant colors, sharp contrast and dazzling brightness. Its sixth-gen A9 processor uses AI to automatically upscale the look and sound of your shows and movies for a better experience. It also supports Dolby Atmos for immersive, room-filling sound, and it has a dedicated filmmaker mode, which makes it a great choice for serious cinephiles. It's an awesome pick for gamers, too, thanks to its fluid 120Hz refresh rate and impressive 0.1-millisecond response time. With an ultrathin bezel, it has a sleek look that won't clash with your home's decor.

The LG C3 is probably one of the most versatile OLED TVs you'll find right now. That said, if you want something a bit more reasonably priced, check out these other OLED TV deals.

